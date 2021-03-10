MISTICO - a small mysterious Spanish island hidden somewhere in the Balearics. You have often heard rumours of its existence, however, actually locating MISTICO has proven rather difficult.

After a drunken warm evening in a local bar you overhear some sun weathered locals speaking in Spanish. Picking up some of the words you learnt exploring the local area you decide to eavesdrop in on the conversation.

“¿Estás seguro?”

“¡Sí !, tengo un mapa claro a la isla de mistico.”

Another man suddenly appears at the entrance of the bar and beckons the men to leave everything and come quickly.

I watched the group arguing outside and they hurriedly jump in a sun battered car and leave. I take one last drag from my bottle and decide it was time to head off myself.

On the way out I notice the men had left a torn scrap of paper on the table they were seated at. I looked closer and noticed what was written on the paper. I quickly realised what I was looking at, longitude and latitude coordinates, scribbled in pencil.

“Surely not” I thought. “The exact location of MISTICO?”

Hiring a local boat, I set off on a journey on the high seas to where the coordinates pinpointed the location of the island. However, the journey didn’t go exactly to plan. Nearing the coordinates I quickly ran into trouble, all I remember was clear blue skies turning black and a strange humming sound.

Opening my eyes, I looked up and saw strange old house in the middle of nowhere….

“Where am I?”

ABOUT

MISTCO is a first person point and click puzzle adventure, similar to games you may have played in the ’90’s. A simple gameplay interface consisting of the world that you explore and an inventory panel where you can collect, combine and use items you find along the way to solve puzzles.

Explore areas, collect hidden objects and take in your surroundings. You will need all of your puzzle solving skills to put together a plan to make your way through the island, solving riddles and down the many paths of escape.

How you tackle the puzzles is down to you. Each puzzle has a logical solution, so take your time, there is no rush and enjoy the process of understanding what you have to do.

FEATURES

Easy to play, click the environment to move around. Use the arrow to move back

Use the inventory to collect, combine and use objects

Beautiful all original adventure 3D graphics, environments and atmosphere to explore

Immersive backing soundtrack and effects to pull you into the adventure

Automatic saving - Use the ‘Continue’ button on the main menu to pick up where you left off

SMALL PRINT

MISTICO was created from the imagination of a solo indie developer.

“I am always excited to hear people playing my games and their experience along the way. Adventure gaming is my passion and your feedback helps my games get better.“

MISTICO is compatible with all PC's and has been designed to be as resource efficient as possible to allow play on many different devices. With that said, if you do run into any difficulties please email so I can provide updates that help everyone enjoy the adventure.